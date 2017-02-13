REFILE-Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, May 29
(Fixes lit in England cricket item) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 16 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 15 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 9 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 7 Pedro (Chelsea) Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) Troy Deeney (Watford) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)
(Fixes lit in England cricket item) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:
LONDON, May 28 Huddersfield Town and Reading will be playing for a minimum of 170 million pounds ($217.5 million) when they compete for a place in English soccer's Premier League at Wembley on Monday in a match regularly described as the richest in the global game.