Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 7 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 6 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 4 Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.