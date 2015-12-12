UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea leapfrog Hull in relegation battle
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 14 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 12 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 10 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 7 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Ross Barkley (Everton) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Arouna Kone (Everton) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
LONDON, May 6 Crystal Palace were the unfortunate victims as Manchester City's fabled attack displayed the ruthless streak it has lacked at vital times during the season on Saturday.