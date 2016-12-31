Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 14 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 12 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 10 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 7 Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.