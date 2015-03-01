Soccer-English Football League launches streaming service for overseas fans
MANCHESTER, England, May 3 The English Football League is launching a streaming broadcast service targeted at overseas fans of Championship and lower league clubs.
March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 14 Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 11 Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 10 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Danny Ings (Burnley) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) David Silva (Manchester City) Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) 8 Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) 7 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Peter Crouch (Stoke City) Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur)
BARCELONA, May 3 Manchester United were given a much-needed boost in defence ahead of their Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo as coach Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday that Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly had all been passed fit. Centre backs Smalling and Jones have not played for six weeks since getting injured on England duty while Bailly has recovered after being forced off during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea City.