Soccer-Liverpool thrash West Ham to close in on Champions League
* Liverpool boosted top-four hopes with a 4-0 win at West Ham
May 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 West Ham United 0 Liverpool 4 Daniel Sturridge 35, Philippe Coutinho 57,62, Divock Origi 76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,000 - - - Crystal Palace 4 Wilfried Zaha 3, Christian Benteke 34, Luka Milivojevic 85pen, Patrick van Aanholt 90 Hull City 0