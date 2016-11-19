UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

May 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 West Ham United 0 Liverpool 4 Daniel Sturridge 35, Philippe Coutinho 57,62, Divock Origi 76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,000 - - - Crystal Palace 4 Wilfried Zaha 3, Christian Benteke 34, Luka Milivojevic 85pen, Patrick van Aanholt 90 Hull City 0