May 6 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday
24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Diego Costa (Chelsea)
18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
15 Joshua King (Bournemouth)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
14 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)
13 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Fernando Llorente (Swansea City)
12 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
11 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Troy Deeney (Watford)