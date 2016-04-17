Tennis-Struggling Murray puzzled after early Rome exit
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 22 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 16 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 14 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 13 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 11 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) 10 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) 9 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 8 Ross Barkley (Everton) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) Shane Long (Southampton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) Andy Carroll (West Ham United)
May 17 West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is "very happy" at the Premier League club and is confident the side can improve next season after an indifferent campaign, the Argentine said on Tuesday.