Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
7 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Odion Ighalo (Watford)
6 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)
Arouna Kone (Everton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
4 Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace)
Christian Benteke (Liverpool)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Nathan Redmond (Norwich City)
Steven Fletcher (Sunderland)
Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)