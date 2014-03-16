Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 25 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 18 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 13 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 11 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 10 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) 9 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 7 Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) Adam Lallana (Southampton) Adam Johnson (Sunderland) Kevin Nolan (West Ham United)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.