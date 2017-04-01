Soccer-List of Arsenal's seven FA Cup wins under manager Arsene Wenger.

LONDON, May 27 Arsene Wenger became the most successful manager in the history of the FA Cup when his side beat Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday. He moved one ahead of George Ramsay who won six FA Cups with Aston Villa. Here is a list of Wenger's seven FA Cup triumphs. 1997-98 - Arsenal 2 Newcastle United 0 2001-02 - Arsenal 2 Chelsea 0 2002-03 - Arsenal 1 Southampton 0 2004-05 - Arsenal 0 Manchester Utd (Arsenal 5-4 on pen) 2013-14 - Arsenal 3 Hull C