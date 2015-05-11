Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 25 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 17 Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) 16 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 14 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 12 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) David Silva (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 11 Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) 10 Danny Ings (Burnley) Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) 9 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Juan Mata (Manchester United)
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.