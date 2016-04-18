UPDATE 1-Soccer-Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation
May 22 Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the northeast club said in a statement on Monday.
April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 22 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 21 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 16 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 14 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 13 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 11 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) 10 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 8 Ross Barkley (Everton) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) Shane Long (Southampton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Andy Carroll (West Ham United)
May 22 Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the northeast club said in a statement on Monday.
May 22 Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.