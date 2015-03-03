Soccer-Leicester's Shakespeare to decide future after season ends
May 9 Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare will discuss his contract with the Premier League club after the season ends, the 53-year-old has said.
March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 14 Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 11 Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) 10 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Danny Ings (Burnley) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) David Silva (Manchester City) Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) 8 Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) 7 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Peter Crouch (Stoke City) Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur)
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.