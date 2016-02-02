Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday
18 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
15 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
14 Odion Ighalo (Watford)
13 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
8 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
7 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Ross Barkley (Everton)
Christian Benteke (Liverpool)
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)