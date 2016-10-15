Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday
7 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
6 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
5 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
4 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
James Milner (Liverpool)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
Joe Allen (Stoke City)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Leroy Fer (Swansea City)
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion)
Etienne Capoue (Watford)
3 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth)
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Robert Snodgrass (Hull City)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Adam Lallana (Liverpool)
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)
Nolito (Manchester City)
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion)