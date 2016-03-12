UPDATE 2-Soccer-Europa League run brightens Man Utd's financial outlook
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 17 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 15 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 14 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 11 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 10 Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) 9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) 8 Ross Barkley (Everton) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
Madrid, May 16 Zinedine Zidane insisted his Real Madrid stars don't feel like champions yet, as his side close in on a potential double.