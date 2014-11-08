UPDATE 1-Soccer-Palace striker Benteke's double beats old club Liverpool
* Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke handed Liverpool 2-1 loss
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 12 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 10 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 7 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) 5 Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) 4 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Steven Naismith (Everton) Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) Mohamed Diame (Hull City)
* Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke handed Liverpool 2-1 loss
* Liverpool suffered a second home league defeat of the season in losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace