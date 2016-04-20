April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Wednesday
24 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
22 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
16 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
14 Odion Ighalo (Watford)
13 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
11 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
10 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
9 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
Andy Carroll (West Ham United)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
8 Ross Barkley (Everton)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United)
Shane Long (Southampton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)