UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 15 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 13 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 10 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 7 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Ross Barkley (Everton) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Arouna Kone (Everton) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)