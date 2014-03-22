Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 28 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 19 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 16 Yaya Toure (Manchester City) 15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 13 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 11 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 10 Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 9 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) Oscar (Chelsea) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur)
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth)