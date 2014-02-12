Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Wednesday
23 Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
16 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)
15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
12 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Yaya Toure (Manchester City)
11 Loic Remy (Newcastle United)
10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Robin van Persie (Manchester United)
Jay Rodriguez (Southampton)
9 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)
Danny Welbeck (Manchester United)
Rickie Lambert (Southampton)
Wilfried Bony (Swansea City)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur)
7 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa)
Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United)
Adam Lallana (Southampton)
Adam Johnson (Sunderland)