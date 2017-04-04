Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 4 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 21 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 16 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 13 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 11 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 10 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Troy Deeney (Watford) 9 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Andre Gray (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.