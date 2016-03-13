Tennis-Struggling Murray puzzled after early Rome exit
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 16 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 15 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 14 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 11 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 10 Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) 9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) 8 Ross Barkley (Everton) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 7 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Shane Long (Southampton) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion)
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
May 17 West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is "very happy" at the Premier League club and is confident the side can improve next season after an indifferent campaign, the Argentine said on Tuesday.