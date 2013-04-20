Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 22 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 21 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 17 Michu (Swansea City) Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Demba Ba (Chelsea) 14 Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 13 Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) 12 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 11 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) 10 Juan Mata (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Adam Le Fondre (Reading) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic) 9 Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.