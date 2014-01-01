Soccer-Llorente targeting more goals to aid Swansea survival
April 24 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club's four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.
Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Wednesday 20 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 13 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 10 Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 9 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 7 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) 6 Oscar (Chelsea) Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 5 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Seamus Coleman (Everton) Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) Gary Hooper (Norwich City) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur)
April 24 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club's four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.
April 24 Manchester City must move on from Sunday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal and focus on getting a win in the Premier League derby against Manchester United, defender Jesus Navas has said.