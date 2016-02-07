Soccer-Brighton sign German midfielder Gross from Ingolstadt
May 19 Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Pascal Gross from German side FC Ingolstadt 04, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.
Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 18 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 16 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 15 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 10 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 9 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) 8 Ross Barkley (Everton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) 7 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Troy Deeney (Watford) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.