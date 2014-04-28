Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 30 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 20 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 19 Yaya Toure (Manchester City) 17 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 16 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 15 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 13 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 12 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 11 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 10 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Adam Lallana (Southampton)
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.