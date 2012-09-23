Soccer-Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.
Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 5 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 4 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Michu (Swansea City) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 3 Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Damien Duff (Fulham) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) 2 Gervinho (Arsenal) Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Victor Anichebe (Everton) Mladen Petric (Fulham) Steve Sidwell (Fulham) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Rafael (Manchester United) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) Peter Crouch (Stoke City) Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) Franco Di Santo (Wigan Athletic) Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic)
GENEVA, June 6 Fewer top clubs should get automatic spots in the lucrative group stage of the Champions League, the umbrella organisation representing Europe's domestic leagues (EPFL) said on Tuesday.