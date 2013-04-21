April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
23 Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
21 Robin van Persie (Manchester United)
18 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
17 Michu (Swansea City)
15 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa)
Demba Ba (Chelsea)
14 Rickie Lambert (Southampton)
13 Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham)
Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion)
12 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal)
Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
11 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Marouane Fellaini (Everton)
Carlos Tevez (Manchester City)
Steven Fletcher (Sunderland)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
10 Juan Mata (Chelsea)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Adam Le Fondre (Reading)
Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic)