Dec 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday
15 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
13 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
12 Odion Ighalo (Watford)
10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
9 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
7 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Ross Barkley (Everton)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace)
Arouna Kone (Everton)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)