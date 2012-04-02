Soccer-Lander owner cleared for Southampton takeover
LONDON, June 9 The Premier League has given Lander Sports owner Gao Jisheng clearance to take over Southampton's holding company, the Chinese stadium builder said on Friday.
April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers in the English Premier League after Monday's match 26 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 21 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 16 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 14 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) 13 Clint Dempsey (Fulham) Mario Balotelli (Manchester City) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Grant Holt (Norwich City) 10 Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Danny Graham (Swansea City) Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa) Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur) Peter Odemwingie (West Bromwich Albion) 8 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) Steve Morison (Norwich City) Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers) Peter Crouch (Stoke City)
June 9 Middlesbrough appointed former Leeds United boss Garry Monk as their new manager, the Teesside club said on Friday.