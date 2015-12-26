Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 15 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 13 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 11 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 7 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Ross Barkley (Everton) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Troy Deeney (Watford) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa) Diego Costa (Chelsea) Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Arouna Kone (Everton) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Bojan (Stoke City) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.