Soccer-Llorente targeting more goals to aid Swansea survival
April 24 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club's four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.
March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 28 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 19 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 17 Yaya Toure (Manchester City) 15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 13 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 12 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 11 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 10 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 9 Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) Oscar (Chelsea) Adam Lallana (Southampton) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur)
April 24 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club's four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.
April 24 Manchester City must move on from Sunday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal and focus on getting a win in the Premier League derby against Manchester United, defender Jesus Navas has said.