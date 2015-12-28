SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho mulls United changes at Arsenal
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 15 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 14 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 13 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 11 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 7 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) 6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Ross Barkley (Everton) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Troy Deeney (Watford) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa) Diego Costa (Chelsea) Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Arouna Kone (Everton) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Bojan (Stoke City) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
May 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, forward David Silva and defender John Stones will miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace due to injury.