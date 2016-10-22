UPDATE 2-Rugby-Superb Saracens retain European title
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 7 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 6 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 5 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 4 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) James Milner (Liverpool) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Joe Allen (Stoke City) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) Etienne Capoue (Watford)
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
May 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)