Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday
5 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
4 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
3 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Robert Snodgrass (Hull City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Leroy Fer (Swansea City)
Etienne Capoue (Watford)
2 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal)
Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Gareth Barry (Everton)
Islam Slimani (Leicester City)
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Adam Lallana (Liverpool)
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City)
Nolito (Manchester City)
Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion)
Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion)