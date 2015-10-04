UPDATE 1-Soccer-Magical Can goal boosts Liverpool's top-four push
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 7 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 6 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 4 Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 3 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Rudy Gestede (Aston Villa) Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Steven Naismith (Everton) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Juan Mata (Manchester United) Russell Martin (Norwich City) Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) Dusan Tadic (Southampton) Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United)
May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959 - - - Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 7