Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 30 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 20 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 19 Yaya Toure (Manchester City) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 16 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 15 Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 13 Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) 12 Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 11 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 10 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Adam Lallana (Southampton)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.