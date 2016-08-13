Soccer-Allardyce 'quits as Palace manager' - British media
LONDON, May 23 Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager days after ensuring the club's Premier League survival, British media reports said on Tuesday.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 1 Ross Barkley (Everton) Adama Diomande (Hull City) Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Alvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) Nathan Redmond (Southampton) Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) Etienne Capoue (Watford) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion)
LONDON, May 23 Sam Allardyce has resigned as Crystal Palace manager days after ensuring the club's Premier League survival, British media reports said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, May 23 A minute's silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb attack will be observed before the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday between Manchester United and Ajax, UEFA has announced.