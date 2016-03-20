March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
16 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
14 Odion Ighalo (Watford)
12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
11 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
10 Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
8 Ross Barkley (Everton)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
7 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Christian Benteke (Liverpool)
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Shane Long (Southampton)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion)