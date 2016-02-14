Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
16 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
14 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Odion Ighalo (Watford)
12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
10 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
8 Ross Barkley (Everton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
7 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Christian Benteke (Liverpool)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Shane Long (Southampton)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)