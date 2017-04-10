Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 23 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 11 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Troy Deeney (Watford) 9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 8 Andre Gray (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.