Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 28 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 20 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 17 Yaya Toure (Manchester City) 15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 13 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 12 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 11 Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 10 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 9 Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Adam Lallana (Southampton) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) Oscar (Chelsea) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.