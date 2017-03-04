Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 12 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 9 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Troy Deeney (Watford) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Joshua King (Bournemouth) Andre Gray (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 7 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.