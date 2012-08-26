Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 3 Michu (Swansea City) 2 Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Damien Duff (Fulham) Mladen Petric (Fulham) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) 1 Karim El Ahmadi (Aston Villa) Gary Cahill (Chelsea) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Nikica Jelavic (Everton) Steven Pienaar (Everton) Alexander Kacaniklic (Fulham) Steve Sidwell (Fulham) Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Samir Nasri (Manchester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Shinji Kagawa (Manchester United) Rafael (Manchester United) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Demba Ba (Newcastle United) Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) Simeon Jackson (Norwich City) Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) Danny Guthrie (Reading) Adam Le Fondre (Reading) Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading) Steven Davis (Southampton) Rickie Lambert (Southampton)
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid 12th European Cup and third Champions League triumph in four years on Saturday, becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the competition’s expanded format, demonstrated their power over the rest of Europe.