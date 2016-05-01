May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
24 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
23 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
22 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
17 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Odion Ighalo (Watford)
12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
11 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
10 Shane Long (Southampton)
Sadio Mane (Southampton)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
9 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Andy Carroll (West Ham United)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)