Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday
13 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
9 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
7 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Odion Ighalo (Watford)
6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)
Ross Barkley (Everton)
Arouna Kone (Everton)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
4 Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace)
Christian Benteke (Liverpool)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Juan Mata (Manchester United)
Nathan Redmond (Norwich City)
Steven Fletcher (Sunderland)
Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City)