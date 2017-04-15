Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
April 15 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 12 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Troy Deeney (Watford) 9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 8 Andre Gray (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.