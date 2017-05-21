Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
May 21 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 29 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 25 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 24 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 18 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 15 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 14 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) 13 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 11 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Sam Vokes (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Troy Deeney (Watford)
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.